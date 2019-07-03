The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a comprehensive probe of Senator Elisha Abbo and his orderly by an investigative team set up by the Police Headquarters in Abuja.

Adamu set up the probe panel following the public outrage generated by a video showing the senator assaulting a woman in a sex toy shop in Abuja.

“Specifically, the IGP directed the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, CP Bala Ciroma to provide a personal and round-the-clock supervision of every facet of the investigation, including the Forensic analysis of the video currently in circulation as well as the actions/inactions of the Policeman seen in the video footage.

“The IGP, while assuring citizens of utmost professionalism by the Police in the handling of the matter, promised that the Force will ensure that justice is manifestly done in this case irrespective of whose ox is gored, ” said DCP Frank Mba, who issued the police statement.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Bala Ciroma has already established contact with the victim of the assault and has commenced investigation in earnest into the case.

“The IGP thanked Nigerians for their massive show of empathy and concern for the rights of their fellow citizen and urged continuous citizens’ engagement in the tackling of the wider challenges of security in our country”, Mba added.

Senator Elisha Abbo was caught in a video assaulting a woman and threatening to arrest another one.

The incident, according to Premium Times, happened at a sex toy shop in Abuja last May.

In the video, the senator beat up the sales girl and ordered his police orderly to take her away.

The Senate also today ordered a probe of the incident, by a bipartisan committee. The committee has two weeks to submit its report.

*This story has been re-edited. The IGP orders a probe, not the arrest of the Senator from Adamawa North. We apologise for the error.

