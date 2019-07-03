Pastor Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has continued to lend his support to founder and Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly Abuja COZA, over rape allegation by Busola Dakolo, wife of popular musician, Timi Dakolo.

In a trending video by Mrs. Dakolo took over the media space revealing how she was allegedly raped by the COZA pastor when she was 16 years old in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State.

Wife of singer Timi Dakolo, Busola, recently accused Fatoyinbo of raping her when she was 17. Fatoyinbo has denied the allegation and has since stepped down as the senior pastor of his church.

In a post he shared on his Instagram handle this morning, Omokri pledged to stand by Fatoyinbo even as the ”enemies of Christ” fight with him.

Dear Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo,

I may not like you, but I will NEVER abandon you to the ENEMIES of Christ. ?Take heart. ?When they can’t DEFEAT you with STANDARDS,? ?They will try to DEFEAT you with SCANDALS. ? ?When they can’t RISE to your LEVEL,? ?They will PROVOKE you to DIVE to their DEVIL. ? ?

Don’t WORRY. God will RAISE your SANDALS above their SCANDAL ?And to all those men of God who have chosen to be POLITICALLY CORRECT. I leave you with these words: “By this shall all men know that you are my disciples, if you have love one to another.”-John 13:35 ?#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets” he wrote

Dear Biodun, Take heart. When they cant DEFEAT your STANDARDS They will try to DEFEAT you with SCANDALS When they cant RISE to your LEVEL They will PROVOKE you to DIVE to their DEVIL Dont WORRY. God will RAISE your SANDAL above their SCANDAL#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets pic.twitter.com/KCwc8J2xeZ — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 3, 2019

