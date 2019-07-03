Nigerian musician, Kizz Daniel has refuted widespread news about him slamming celebrities vouching support for Busola DakolO over the ongoing COZA rape saga.

It was earlier published that popular musician waded into the controversy, calling celebrities supporting Busola names.

The Eko crooner, in an Instagram post said that he did not react in any way to the COZA saga.

According to him, he is currently on tour in the US, hence, he has not had the opportunity to privately or publicly discuss the issue.

The musician who was very angry that such fake news was spread about him shared a post on his page in which he slammed the media house and bloggers who published any content about his so-called reaction.

In the post, Kizz Daniel called out particular bloggers and media house by their Instagram handles and rained insults on them.

The singer also threatened to take legal actions against any platform that publishes unverified news about him.

