Nigerian musician, Kizz Daniel has refuted widespread news about him slamming celebrities vouching support for Busola DakolO over the ongoing COZA rape saga.
It was earlier published that popular musician waded into the controversy, calling celebrities supporting Busola names.
The Eko crooner, in an Instagram post said that he did not react in any way to the COZA saga.
According to him, he is currently on tour in the US, hence, he has not had the opportunity to privately or publicly discuss the issue.
The musician who was very angry that such fake news was spread about him shared a post on his page in which he slammed the media house and bloggers who published any content about his so-called reaction.
God will punish you both now and in eternity @iamkyno — you and all the people behind you. I’m coming for you with all I’ve got Oga and I swear, you go feel am. __ My attention has been drawn to a publication by the Vanguard newspaper stating that I took sides with the embattled Pastor of COZA , Abidoudn Fatoyinbo. I will like to categorically state that I never granted any interview with vanguard or any newspaper. I am currently busy on tour in the US and haven't had the time to discuss the issue in my closet let alone call industry mates names. __ Please disregard this news article making rounds. It is false and fabricated, I have not spoken to any journalist regarding the said matter or any other matter including music in recent times. . Any platform(s) that publishes this news or any unverified news about Kizz Daniel and FlyBoy INC. will face legal action __ And as for you @iamkyno pls run away as far as you can, I beg you 🙏🏽 @vanguardnews bastards!!!! @iamtimiblaq ti e ma baje patapata ni awsr*
In the post, Kizz Daniel called out particular bloggers and media house by their Instagram handles and rained insults on them.
The singer also threatened to take legal actions against any platform that publishes unverified news about him.
