In order to stem the tide of alarming rate of suicide in the country, particularly among the youth, a poet, Sharifah Zarma, has called on depressed people to open up so as to be motivated to look at the bright sides of life.

At an event tagged “A moment with Sheefah” in Kaduna, Zarma attributed the increasing rate of suicides to depression, adding that motivation would help depressed people to have hope for better things that life could offer.

According to her, people result to suicide because they have given up on life, largely because they do not have someone to talk to.

“The first healing point is to first admit that there is a problem and speak up to someone, that is the only way one can get help”, she said.

Zarma confirmed the world today is suffering from lack of love, adding that the event was to “bring people together to give them love, motivate and inspire them to do great things and have hope to give others.

“My friends have asked me when am I going to bring people together; so I realized that I have been in a lot of conferences as a guest speaker or performing but never have I organized an event of my own, that’s why we are here today.”

She said her motivation comes from her heart.

” I don’t write my speech I speak from my heart which is my thick nature and what makes me, me.”

Zarma has written two books on anthology of poetry, The Silent Noise in 2015 and Black Rose in 2018.

