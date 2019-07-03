American teenager Cori Gauff has rolled into the third round of Wimbledon.

The 15 year-old defeated on Wednesday evening 2017 semi-finalist Magdalena Rybarikova 6-3 6-3, two days after she despatched her idol, Venus Williams.

Coco, who came in through qualifying, has thus become the youngest player since 1991 to reach the third round.

She showed she was no fluke as she defeated Rybarikova under the new Court One roof.

Indeed, she looked the more confident player from the first serve, leaving her Slovakian opponent to watch helplessly as she ran down drop shots and ripped winner after winner down the lines, both forehand and backhand.

The teenager didn’t appear overawed by the big stage at any point, never expressing anything beyond the occasional straight-faced fist pump before she closed out Rybarikova with her third service break of a match that lasted just one hour, nine minutes.

The American schoolgirl is the youngest player in the last 32 since Jennifer Capriati, also 15, went all the way to the semi-finals 28 years ago.

“I played well especially on the pressure points,” said Gauff.

“I’m just still shocked that I’m even here. I think I can beat anyone. If I don’t think I can win the match then I won’t even step on the court.”

