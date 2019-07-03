A canadian court has found a renowned Congolese Pastor Paul Mukendi of Parole de Vie evangelical church in Quebec, Canada, guilty of a 9-count charge of sexual assaults.

His victim, a 31-year-old woman who came into his care after her mother “gave her as an offering” to him when she was still an under-aged teenager, had accused him of sexually assaulting her for 14 years (2002 to 2016).

But the Pastor claimed that the victim is “motivated by financial gain” and fabricated the entire story, she stood her ground as the trial began on June 4.

Mukendi was found guilty by the Jury, as other women came forward with their own claims about being sexually abused.

Judge Jean-François Émond denied the Pastor’s lawyer request for him to be released pending his sentencing in September, opted for immediate detention.

