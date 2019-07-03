President Muhammadu Buhari’s Aide on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has called on Nigerians to ask the police to arrest and prosecute Senator Elisha Abbo for physically assaulting a lady at a sex toy shop in Abuja.

Watch the video here

Onochie who made this known on her twitter page said that she doesn’t understand why Nigerians are calling for Senator Elisha Abbo to step down for the crime, which does not help the matter.

She wrote:

Serving Nigerian Senator Elisha Abbo assaults a female staff in an Adult toy shop with a Police officer watching. What I dont understand is why Nigerians are calling on him to step down. How does stepping down help? We should be calling on d @PoliceNG to arrest and prosecute him pic.twitter.com/BeA3DG3CZY — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) July 2, 2019

However, Amnesty International has also called on the Nigerian Police to investigate the Senator for assaulting the staff of an adult shop.

In a series of tweets, the rights group said,” the video of the senator assaulting women is widely available for police to act on.”

Amnesty International is calling on Nigeria Police @PoliceNG to investigate Senator Elisha Abbo (Adamawa North) for alleged assault on staff of an adult shop he patronizes in Abuja. Video of the senator assaulting women is widely available for police to act: #Nigeria @NGRSenate pic.twitter.com/UDvCu0wBiJ — Amnesty Int. Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) July 2, 2019

Senator Elisha Abbo, in company of 3-women, in an adult shop in Abuja assaulted women wildly in the presence of police @PoliceNG. This must be investigated. Victims of his violence must get justice. @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo @NGRSenate @femigbaja @UN @unwomenafrica #Nigeria pic.twitter.com/yPR3scLOGn — Amnesty Int. Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) July 2, 2019

What is known so far on Senator Elisha Abbo’s assault on women:

-He went shopping in an adult shop with 3-women.

-He summoned police that joined him while assaulting a lady.

-He slapped her 3-times

-The woman he assaulted was treated in hospital for injuries. — Amnesty Int. Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) July 2, 2019

Reports say, Senator Elisha Abbo threatened to unleash more violence on the women if the incidence got to the public. It is resposibility of police @PoliceNG to now protect victims from further of his violence. This must be investigated. The senator must face justice. @UN_Women pic.twitter.com/RB7hh9H0Eb — Amnesty Int. Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) July 2, 2019

#Nigeria: Enough of rape. Enough of violence against women. Enough of injustice. Enough is enough. — Amnesty Int. Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) July 2, 2019

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

