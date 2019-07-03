President Muhammadu Buhari’s Aide on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has called on Nigerians to ask the police to arrest and prosecute Senator Elisha Abbo for physically assaulting a lady at a sex toy shop in Abuja.

Onochie who made this known on her twitter page said that she doesn’t understand why Nigerians are calling for Senator Elisha Abbo to step down for the crime, which does not help the matter.

She wrote:

However, Amnesty International has also called on the Nigerian Police to investigate the Senator for assaulting the staff of an adult shop.

In a series of tweets, the rights group said,” the video of the senator assaulting women is widely available for police to act on.”