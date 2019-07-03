Prof. Monique Ekpong of the department of English and Literary Studies in VERITAS University on Wednesday in Abuja presented her book entitled: Feminist Consciousness.

The book sensitises on the importance of education of both men and women of the society to ensure social liberation.

Ekpong said that the feminist consciousness serves as a significant contribution to the celebration of women’s potentials, a demonstration of women’s concern for all the oppressed and an appeal for the demolition to all oppressive institutions.

She added that the book is a call for the de-colonisation of the mind from patriarchy.

“It is indeed, an in-depth analysis of the `new women’ in the African and African-American societies.

“ The society did not seem to recognise women and also find out that even women themselves accepted completely that secondary position.

“ They did not see anything wrong with it, they believe that it is their culture and tradition’’ she said.

She added that her intention for writing Feminist Consciousness was to make the society aware that women should not be trampled on and to make women realize they are human being.

“It seems that we made a progress before but it looks that now we are retrogressing in the society.

“I want women to accept themselves as human being, they should ask for what is their right and society should learn to give women equal right with men.

