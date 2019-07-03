Reports making the rounds on social media reveals that Nigerian television and radio personality Maria Okanrende who co-hosts The Morning Rush on The Beat 99.9 FM is allegedly pregnant for Nigerian indigenous rapper Olamide, who just welcomed a second child with his fiancee Adebukumi Aisha Suleiman 2 days ago in the UK.

Maria who is already 8 months gone, previously hosted at Dropout UK, Hayes FM and worked as a production assistant at Global Radio.

See some reactions on twitter.

Maria Okan is pregnant and Olamide is rumored to be the father after Olamide welcomed a baby in the US 2 days ago Wizkid amd Ubi Franklin: pic.twitter.com/k0sm3I3ivC — Ewure Of Africa (@Dehkunle) July 3, 2019

Please ooo who is Maria Okan and who impregnated who?? pic.twitter.com/PCppYQPzQt — finefornoreason (@finefornoreason) July 3, 2019

Still trying to figure out who the hell Maria okan is… But in between Olamide is a good choice. pic.twitter.com/5IujZYZhJV — Uztaz Adeleke (@Sir_Adele) July 3, 2019

Maria Okan is pregnant for olamide baddo? pic.twitter.com/rAO3Mfrxst — OFE –NSALA 🇳🇬💯 (@iam_smithsydny) July 3, 2019

Maria Okan & Olamide? All the accent only to be with shepeteri president? — Alternative Man (@OBpizzle) July 3, 2019

who dah hell is Maria okan…. Can someone explain to me please😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BMNHPAySP8 — Francis Stainz🇳🇬🔞 (@RealStainz) July 3, 2019

We were just praising Olamide two days ago on the birth of his new baby for being a good example and staying away from controversy. Now it's alleged that he's expecting a child with Maria Okan. WOW. — Pastor O.S (oreofe samuel) (@hooreofe2) July 3, 2019

Pls Maria Okan is pregnant for which Olamide?

Issnur my Olamide sha

Hey God 😪😪😪 pic.twitter.com/aIUo4Jc3Gh — pweshsparkles (@pwesh_sparkles) July 3, 2019

I really hope this gist about this Maria Okan pregnant for Olamide is a fake gist.I just really hope ooo pic.twitter.com/MFCWRarAuh — ogunlade bunmi (@bumzzylamar1) July 3, 2019

OLAMIDE impregnate Maria okan,was that surrpose to be a new thing? At least some ave alrdy Done more than olamide, pls leave baddo to enjoy his life.more to come — loner (@ifyna34) July 3, 2019

Olamide has finally joined our gang #starboygang with different baby mama with a celebrity for that matter 😂 Maria okan of beatfm. — Peatah (@Itz_peatah) July 3, 2019

Were you guys expecting Olamide to come and take permission from you guys before impregnating Maria Okan? — Sapiosexual™ (@_Mazimum) July 3, 2019

