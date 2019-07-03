Maria Okan

Reports making the rounds on social media reveals that Nigerian television and radio personality Maria Okanrende who co-hosts The Morning Rush on The Beat 99.9 FM is allegedly pregnant for Nigerian indigenous rapper Olamide, who just welcomed a second child with his fiancee Adebukumi Aisha Suleiman 2 days ago in the UK.

Maria who is already 8 months gone, previously hosted at Dropout UK, Hayes FM and worked as a production assistant at Global Radio.

See some reactions on twitter.

The next episode #8months

