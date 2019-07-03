Senator Elisha Abbo (Adamawa North District) has admitted that he is the man in a video that has gone viral, physically assaulting a woman in a sex toy shop in Abuja.

However, Abbo, speaking with Journalists, claimed the video was distorted.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker, who is the youngest Senator in the ninth National Assembly, was seen in 10-minute video footage repeatedly slapping a woman after she pleaded with him not to physically assault the shop owner whom the senator had accused of calling him a drunk.

The assault reportedly happened on May 11, 2019, nearly three months after he became Senator-elect.

Abbo, however, insists he was not a Senator at the time of the incident and suggested that the footage was doctored.

“There is a video of me on social media. Let me state very clearly that when it happened, I was not a senator. It happened a long time ago.

“There is an aspect of that video that they took off. They didn’t show where my sister who accompanied me there collapsed and had to be rushed out in an ambulance. But we will provide our own response soon,” Abbo said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

