The Plateau Command of the Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) on Wednesday decorated 75 of its personnel with their new ranks.

Decorating the newly promoted officers in Jos, Mr Samuel Aguda, the Controller of Prisons in-charge of the command, said the event is a tradition in the service.

According to him, the decoration followed the outcome of the promotion exams conducted by the National Headquarters of the Service.

“As we all know, it is a tradition in the Service and other uniform organisations that newly promoted officers be formally decorated before wearing their new ranks.

“So, what we are doing here is to formally present these officers before the public with their new ranks.

“So, I commend the maturity displayed by the newly promoted officers for patiently waiting for this day,” he said.

Aguda urged the decorated officers to brace-up to discharge the huge task that comes with their new ranks, and advised them to be good ambassadors of the service.

“Let me remind the newly promoted officers that promotion comes with additional responsibilities; you must remember that to whom much is given, much is equally expected.

“Very soon there will be changes in your new offices in line with the demand of your new ranks.

“You must justify these new ranks and your inability to do that will be a disgrace to yourselves and the service as well,” he said.

The Controller called on officers, who missed the promotion not to be discouraged, adding that promotion comes from God.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the decorated officers were promoted to the rank of Assistant Controller of Prisons (ACP), Chief Superintendent of Prisons (CSP) and Superintendent of Prisons (SP).

Others were promoted to the ranks of Deputy Superintendent of Prisons (DSP) and Assistant Superintendent of Prisons (ASP).

