By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood producer and movie director, Laide Olabanji has denied the rape allegation leveled against him by Nollywood Actress, Kemi Afolabi recently.

The movie director, in a video clip which he shared on his Instagram page, claimed that he has not seen Kemi for the past 17 years so he considers her allegation baseless.

Recall Afolabi accused the movie director of molesting her and other ladies in short clip she released on her Instagram page.

She accused Olabanji of molesting and nearly raping her when she was relatively new in the Nigerian movie industry.

According to her, the incident happened a long time ago but she only decided to open up about it due to the trending COZA pastor saga.

Even more, the actress said that she overheard two ladies talking about how the same director who had molested her also did the same to them.

Due to these incidences, Kemi Afolabi shared a number of posts and released an exclusive video in which she fully stated how she was molested by some men in Nollywood, one of who was Laide Olabanji.

While reacting to Kemi Afolabi’s accusation, the movie director called the actress is a dead dog who has slept with many men. For this reason, he does not think she has any reason to accuse him of molestation. The director also called out actress Wumi Toriola for allegedly abandoning her mother and leaving her to suffer.

