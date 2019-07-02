By Taiwo Okanlawon
Nollywood producer and movie director, Laide Olabanji has denied the rape allegation leveled against him by Nollywood Actress, Kemi Afolabi recently.
The movie director, in a video clip which he shared on his Instagram page, claimed that he has not seen Kemi for the past 17 years so he considers her allegation baseless.
Recall Afolabi accused the movie director of molesting her and other ladies in short clip she released on her Instagram page.
She accused Olabanji of molesting and nearly raping her when she was relatively new in the Nigerian movie industry.
According to her, the incident happened a long time ago but she only decided to open up about it due to the trending COZA pastor saga.
Even more, the actress said that she overheard two ladies talking about how the same director who had molested her also did the same to them.
Due to these incidences, Kemi Afolabi shared a number of posts and released an exclusive video in which she fully stated how she was molested by some men in Nollywood, one of who was Laide Olabanji.
Mr Laide Olabanji, It is typical of rapist and rape apologists to run to attack the characters of their accusers. Your weak and non existing defence will not sway me from the truth. The simple question is, did you try to forcefully sleep with me and many others that have spoken? God bless you as you answer this simple question. It shouldn't be as complicated as the story of your stunted growth in the industry. Eshe sir.
While reacting to Kemi Afolabi’s accusation, the movie director called the actress is a dead dog who has slept with many men. For this reason, he does not think she has any reason to accuse him of molestation. The director also called out actress Wumi Toriola for allegedly abandoning her mother and leaving her to suffer.
@kemiafolabiadesipe My name Olaide Olabanji. It's being over 30 years that I have being in this film industry, no scandal has ever been attached to my good name and that will never happen On Kemi Afolabi issue with respect to rape attempt allegation. I will like to put the record straight that I haven't seen Kemi for the past 17 years, so I really don't know where she's coming from. To me Kemi Afolabi is a dead dog(Oku Aja) that any man in his right sense wouldn't want to relate with. She's so useless to the extent of being left forgotten in the hotel room ( Se Omo yen tilo) With respect to Wumi Toriola, my advice for you is that you should find time to go and tender an unreserved apologies to your biological Mother for inhuman treatment melted on her. For if u refused to apologize to your Mum and stop taking hard drugs, the consequence of your action is great. That's my advice for you
