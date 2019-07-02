The Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor Bolaji Sule, has raised alarm over the activities of herdsmen who continue to invade the institution’s farms.

Professor Sule said since the herdsmen have become a threat to the institutions, any of them that goes against the law in regards to the grazing of cows.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Professor Sule said this at a meeting with some security agencies in Kwara stressing that the university had met its commitment towards the herders, but the issue of insecurity on its land had persisted.

According to him, the herdsmen now pose serious threats to the university’s farms, dam site, hostels, academic environment and staff residence adding that some of them even use weapons to threaten workers and students while stealing of farm products and building materials.

Sule also warned those he described as illegal farmers saying they would not be exempted from prosecution if they invaded the school property or environment.

The deputy vice-chancellor lamented that the university has not been able to use its land due to security challenges.

Speaking at the meeting, Yunus Alade-Saliu, a representative of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) in Kwara, assured the university of maximum security of staff and students.

He assured that illegal farming and other activities on the campus would no longer be treated lightly.

