Tragedy was averted Tuesday Morning at Ketu Alapere Bus stop in Lagos, as a tanker laden with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit popularly called Petrol experienced leakage and spilled its content.

Eyewitnesses told TVC that they alerted security operatives when they noticed the leakage around 8am.

Officials of the Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos State Neighborhood Security Corps, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Police, Lagos State Traffic Management Agency and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency were available to cordon off the road and ensure a free flow of traffic.

The incident left residents stranded at the bus stop and caused traffic extending to Third Mainland Bridge and Charley Boy Bus stop, close to Oshodi.

