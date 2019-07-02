Tottenham have announced the signing of Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon for a club record fee of £65million.

The midfielder travelled to London to complete a medical on Tuesday after agreeing terms on a six-year contract with the Premier League club.

Spurs will pay an initial £56.5m for France star Ndombele, although the future fee could rise to around £65m due to the add-ons included in the package

The fee for Ndombele tops the £42m Spurs splashed out for centre back Davinson Sanchez in 2017.

He has been a long-term target for manager Mauricio Pochettino and having been keen to sign him in the previous two windows, the Tottenham boss made the player his No 1 priority this summer.

The 22-year-old has drawn comparisons in style to former Chelsea favourite Michael Essien since his emergence at Lyon.

Capturing Ndombele represents a significant statement of intent from the north Londoners as they make an eye-catching return to the transfer market after two windows without spending

Spurs kickstarted their summer spree by landing winger Jack Clarke from Leeds for £8.5m ,before immediately sending him back on loan to the Championship club.

Pochettino also hopes to sign Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma, with the Italian club’s interest in Toby Alderweireld potentially boosting their chances.

The Argentine is willing to sell the defender, who has just a year left on his contract, in order to raise funds for his summer rebuild.

Alderweireld has a £25m buy-out clause which expires on July 25, while Roma could sell 20-year-old midfielder Zaniolo for around £40m.

