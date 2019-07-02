Controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh has called for life imprisonment for a man, Idris Ebiloma who defiled a four-year old girl.

Dikeh, on her Instagram page said Ebiloma defiled Khole when she was four years old and had been at Kuje Prison, but lamented that he would be released this Friday.

She opposed the release, saying “that’s a big no,” demanding life imprisonment for the Ebiloma.

According to her, she would personally be in court with her aunt, Halima on Friday.

She wrote: “IDRIS EBILOMA RAPED KHOLE WHEN SHE WAS 4 YEARS OLD, he has been in kuje prison but this Friday, he WILL be released and that’s a big NOOOOOOOOO.. We want LIFE IMPRISONMENT, I will personally be in court with her Aunty @halima_dream on Friday to demand… PS- We will be at THE APO HIGH COURT on Friday please come out so we seal that evil doer to what he deserves.”

