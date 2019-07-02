By Taiwo Okanlawon

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has tendered an apology for the mistake he made while playing for Nigeria against Madagascar at the 2019 African Nations Cup.

The German-Nigerian’s blunder against Madagascar in Super Eagles’ final Group B game at the AFCON made many Nigerians angry.

He had the chance to clear the ball from danger after receiving a pass from John Ogu, but the Premier League star miscalculated his steps and gave Madagascar the goal. Madagascar went on to win the match 2-0 as they scored another goal in the second half to finish Group B as toppers with seven points.

Football fans kicked against Leon Balogun’s mistake against Madagascar with many telling Gernot Rohr not to give him a chance again in the team.

The 31-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion star took to his twitter handle and apologized for his mistake.

You can love me or either leave me, but I'm only human & I make mistakes. Try not to hold that against me tho. I accept full responsibility for my actions, so if ya'll expect me to be perfect, I apologize for being human. No mistake's too great to recover and bounce back 💪🏽🦅🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/4a7gITrlG0 — Leon Balogun (@LeonBalogun) July 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Leon Balogun may not play for Nigeria in their next game which is the knockout stage as Kenneth Omeruo is expected to return to the first team.

