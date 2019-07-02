Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, has announced that his government has concluded plans for the implementation of the Ruga initiative, to resettle herdsmen in the state.

Matawalle made the announcement in Gusau on Tuesday at a meeting with stakeholders on finding lasting solutions to insecurity in the state.

He said, “this measure will go a long way in addressing the security challenges we are facing in the state which seemed to have defied some of the earlier measures we took.

“The state government will provide the required resources for the take off of these settlements which will cover 100 hecters of land in each of the three senatorial districts of the state.

“Some of the amenities that will be provided include schools, both primary and post primary, Islamiyya schools and two hospitals, one to cater for the human inhabitants and the other for the animals.

“The Ruga settlement which is aimed at complementing the federal government’s efforts under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari in ending insecurity issues in the state will be fully supported so that we can attain peaceful coexistence in the state.

“Similarly, the state government will resuscitate and re-demarcate cattle grazing routes with a view to redefining grazing land and farmlands so that farmers and herders can continue to live peacefully as before,” the governor added.

Matawalle charged all unrepentant bandits still in the bushes to renounce their bad ways, surrender their arms and embrace peace while cautioning those who fail to heed the advice to be ready for the consequences.

The meeting was attended by heads of security agencies in the state, leaders of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) and other local vigilante members.

