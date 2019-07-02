Kogi State Governorship aspirant and controversial Senator, Dino Melaye has met with Rev. Jesse Jackson and other congressmen and women in Chicago where he has gone to attend the Rainbow Coalition Convention.

The Rainbow Coalition Convention holds from June 28 – July 2, 2019. The convention is featuring presidential candidates, foreign dignitaries, elected officials, scholars, sports figures, television personalities, gospel singers, educators, grass roots activists, clergy, hip hop artists and business leaders and will be held in the neighborhood union halls, cultural institutions and churches.

