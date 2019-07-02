Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan on Tuesday appealed the forfeiture of her N12.2 billion to the Federal Government.

She is praying the Court of Appeal in Lagos to set aside the judgment of Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Mrs. Jonathan, through her counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), said the judge erred in law by ordering the final forfeiture when she had no jurisdiction to do so, The Nation reports.

Justice Olatoregun had on Monday ruled on an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) praying her to order the forfeiture of $8.4 million (about N3.030 billion) and N9.2 billion found in her companies’ accounts.

She held that the funds were proceeds of unlawful activities.

Details shortly…

