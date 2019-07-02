View this post on Instagram
My attention has been drawn to the allegations of rape made against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo by Mrs Busola Dakolo. These are, no doubt, serious allegations. Rape is a crime and I say a firm NO to rape. As Christians, it is only appropriate for us to seek for truth, justice, healing, and restoration for all involved. The Bible instructs us to do this with humility (Galatians 6:1). While these are still allegations, I emphatise with Mrs Dakolo and everyone that has been affected, and I pray God’s peace for them at this time. Though the allegations have been refuted, I hope there will be a process, legal or counseling, to establish the truth in these circumstances. Meanwhile, let us pray for peace and strength for everyone hurting in this process, for the families of the accusers and the accused, and the Church. #truth #justice #healing #restoration
