The Enugu home of the deputy spokesman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chuks Ibegbu, was gutted by fire on Sunday afternoon, the NATION reported.

The fire was said to have burnt the entire building as efforts by the Enugu and federal fire services to contain it were reportedly unsuccessful.

The report said the police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and that Ibegbu was appealing for help from well meaning Igbo and Nigerians, including the political and philanthropic leaders.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

