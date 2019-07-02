Mr Busari Shina, a witness of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday told the Oyo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that parties’ scores recorded in the result sheet for Ward 3 Unit 2, Oyo East, were not altered.

The witness, who was the APC Collation Agent in Ward 3, Units 1 to 8 Polling Station in Oyo East, made the assertion at the sitting of the tribunal in Ibadan.

He spoke during cross-examination by Mr Rotimi Ali, counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Shina said that as a Ward Collation Agent for APC, his duty was to cover Ward 3 which comprised of Units 1 to 8.

The witness said that the result of Unit 2 on the result sheet being contested by his party was not altered.

“The scores of 244 for PDP and 117 for APC on the result sheet were not altered.

” I am not APC Party Agent but Ward Collation Agent of APC that all the party’s agents in Ward 3 Units 1 to 8 in Oyo East Local Government Area reported to,” Shina said.

Also testifying, Mr Bello Kola, a Ward Collation Agent for Ward 4 in Atiba Local Government, told the tribunal that there was contradiction between what was on his statement of oath and that on the result sheet.

Kola said that his statement on oath before the tribunal affirmed that APC had 150 while PDP had 186 although the scores recorded for APC and PDP on the result sheet were 122 and 443 respectively.

The witness said that he was not there when the result of unit 7 being contested by his party was collated and announced.

According to him, he relied on the result submitted to him by the APC agent in that unit and no other result was submitted to him with respect to the polling unit.

The News Agency of Nigeria ((NAN) reports that the tribunal chaired by Justice Muhammed Sirajo had taken a break to resume later in the day as at the time of this report.

NAN reports that Adebayo Adelabu, the candidate of APC and his party are challenging the declaration of PDP candidate, Seyi Makinde, as the governor of Oyo State by INEC after the March 9 governorship election in the state.

The other respondents in the matter are INEC and PDP.

