The Rivers State Police Command says it has arrested nine suspects in connection to the killing of two Mobile Police men around the Mile 2 Diobu axis of port Harcourt.

A statement issued in Port Harcourt by the Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni said the command swung into action immediately after the incident to be able to apprehend the suspects.

The statements read ‘’The Rivers State Police Command in less than 24 hours after the tragic killing of two Mobile Policemen at Ojoto Street in Mile 1 Diobu, PH, arrested nine (9) suspects, who are currently being investigated in connection with the dastardly act.’’

“Their arrest was made possible barely 12 hours after the Commissioner of Police, CP Usman A. Belel, issued a marching order to all the Commanders of the Tactical Units to arrest with immediate effect the perpetrators of the heinous crime.”

Police said the suspects arrested were currently being interrogated and would be made to bear the full weight of the law, if found complicit.

The statement said Belel appealed to the residents of the State to remain calm; as there was no cause for alarm, assuring that the Command would not spare any effort in unveiling the identities of the assailants.

He further appealed to the public to support the police with credible information that could lead to the arrest of other members of the gang.

“The public can therefore reach us through the following dedicated lines: 08032003524; 08098880134 and 08182157778,” the statement said.

It will recalled that two policemen who were killed were attached to a Beer Distribution Company, popularly known as “Paddy Man” located at Nwachukwu/Ojoto Street in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State.

They were shot dead on Monday at about 9am by unknown gunmen on their way to deposit money in the bank.

