Following are the winners and losers on Monday at the National Division One Volleyball League games.

Kada Kings kept their promotion hopes alive after recording their second win with a three straight sets triumph against Katsina.

Offa Volleyball Club recovered from their loss against Nigeria Army to claim their second win from three games.

The Kwara side won in three straight sets against Imo, who are yet to pick up a win.

For Sunshine of Ondo, they also made it two wins from two in a hard-fought game against Niger Brass of Minna which they won 3-1.

However, the game of the day happened between the Nigerian Army and Prison service.

Both teams who had two wins each locked horns in the battle of supremacy.

Nigerian Army picked up the opening two sets but Prisons were able to keep Army behind bars in the third set.

In the end, Nigerian Army side triumphed to claim their third win of the championship.

