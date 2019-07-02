By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian rapper and YBNL boss, Olamide Adedeji, widely known as Olamide Baddo has announced the arrival of his second child with fiancee, Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, in Maryland, USA.

The bouncing baby boy, named Tunrepin Myles Adedeji, arrived yesterday, July 1st 2019, as the singer made the announcement via his Instagram page.

His birth comes 4-years after Olamide welcomed his first son, Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji.

The ‘Baddo crooner’ proposed to Bukunmi in 2018 on her birthday and disclosed the news on his snapchat page.

Olamide wrote “My Senior Wife…Oya we all have a wedding to plan.”

Bunkumi and Olamide started dating from the beginning of his music career way back in 2014 before the ‘Science Teacher’ crooner became very popular

The rapper and his baby mama have been together since then.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

