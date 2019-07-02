Move over, Socialism, Capitalism, Stalinism, Welfarism and others. A new political ideology known as Buharism, that captures the essence and spirit of President Muhammadu Buhari’s style of governance, vision and principles has been born in Nigeria.

The apostles of the philosophy are members of the Buhari Support Group Centre and they are very serious about spreading the ideology that they have renamed their centre after it.

It will now be known as Buharism Centre.

Director-General of the Centre, Alhaji Umaru Dembo announced this today at a meeting with President Buhari in Abuja.

Dembo said the Centre has been renamed to share the political vision and philosophy of President Buhari and also institutionalise it.

He also assured the President of the continuous support of members.

President Buhari in response said results of 2019 elections clearly reflected the interest of Nigerians, and having received the mandate for a second term, he will not disappoint the people.

Buhari said his administration will serve honestly and genuinely, with a focus on unleashing the human and natural potentials of the country for growth.

“The 2019 elections are behind us. Nigerians have spoken, and they have spoken loudly in our favour. It is now time to serve them, and serve well. We will not fail.

“We will serve honestly, genuinely, and with our heart and might. Our country has oscillated for too long at the level of promises and potentials. It is now time to explore and exploit the potentials for the good of all Nigerians, particularly the ordinary people. It shall be accomplished,’’ he said.

The President commended members of the Buhari Support Group Centre for their steadfastness, assuring them of inclusiveness in pursuing the goal of good governance for the country.

“This group is composed of people who have identified with me since I threw my political hat into the ring in 2002. And they have stood with me through thick and thin, abiding with me in the electoral and legal processes of 2003, 2007, 2011, till God gave us victory in 2015, and also 2019.

“Many more people joined us along the line, and the Centre expands by the day. I salute your faithfulness, your persistency, and your ruggedness. It never ceases to amaze me that you have kept faith, even when I have not given you much, or even anything, in return,’’ he added.

President Buhari said the group’s interest in the growth and development of the country through good and honest governance, and not personal gains or interests, will be remembered by posterity.

