Temidayo Abudu, daughter of media mogul and CEO of EbonyLife TV, Mo Abudu has wedded her heartthrob, Adebola Makanjuola, in Simi Valley, California.

The couple who had their traditional wedding in March, hosting friends and family to a lavish ceremony and proceeded to London in June for their court wedding.

The final straw, the white wedding, was an outdoor event and had A-list guests in attendance including actress Omoni Oboli, Ruth Osime, Grace Egbagbe, Ify Ighodaro, and Adebola Williams, among others.

Proud mother of the bride, Mo Abudu, stunned in a blush pink Oscar de la renta dress adequately portraying the dress code, California Chic.

The 28-year-old bride, Temi, following the footsteps of her mother, is a producer at EbonyLife TV.

The groom is the son of billionaire and Chairman of Caverton Helicopters, Aderemi Muyinudeen Makanjuola.

