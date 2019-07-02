Brighton defender Leon Balogun has defended his role in the Nigeria’s 2-0 defeat by Madagascar on Sunday in their final Group B game at the AFCON 2019 in Egypt.

Balogun’s error led to Madagascar’s first goal but he says he has moved on from the mistake.

“Bad days happen, we had a bad day,” he told brila fm.

“We tried but it wasn’t enough but we still qualified and that’s what we should focus on and get ready for the next game.

“I made one mistake that led to a goal; played one miscued pass to the goalkeeper. Apart from that, I think I defended everything I needed to defend and I know people will only focus on that mistake but that’s not what I’m going to do.

“I didn’t make that mistake on purpose, it definitely doesn’t feel good. It was just a bad game for the whole team. It is football and these things happen and we’re all human beings; I’m not a robot.

“I can’t guarantee that mistakes won’t happen, so I will never say that. But of course if you had a mistake like that then you don’t want to do it again, but you can’t make any promises on that one.” he lectured.

