The Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Linklegal Consulting, an investment support services provider, Professor Ademola Abass has said that peace and security on investment are needed to address identified investment gaps in Nigeria.

He assured that the company is poised to offer professional and advisory services that would guide potential business investors in the country.

Abass, a former Special Adviser on Overseas Affairs and Investment to the immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode stated this on Monday at the unveiling of Linklegal Consulting at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, which was well attended by top echelon in the business world, has in attendance international Ambassadors, foreign and local investors, as well as investors from both the private and public sector.

Abass, who identified lack of investors’ confidence in Nigeria as the major bane to investment growth in the country, said that the narrative must be changed in the interest of the country at large.

According to him, “as much as there are several challenges confronting investment in the country, there also abound several opportunities and solutions which must be professionally anchored by an indigenous and experienced firm. We need to tell the world our own story and that is what Linklegal is set out to do.”

He maintained that investors should know who to talk to in government when it comes to business and that considering the wide scope of business and investment in the country, it is imperative for experienced private organizations to also get involved in rendering such services.

Abass said that his experienced which spans over several decades would be brought to bear in giving investors in the country a friendly business and worthwhile experience.

He added that while some foreign firms found it extremely difficult and daunting navigating the rather enmeshing channels of government bureaucracy in Nigeria as well as the problem of unfamiliar business terrain, the wealth of experience of the organization, Linklegal with its huge understanding of the social and political environment with which foreign investors intended to engage becomes indispensable.

“To lessen the burden of worries on investors, we will be providing useful information about who within a State, to talk to in terms of investment, where to find relevant information, what processes and timeliness apply, what legal protection is available for investments, what rules govern repatriation of profit, applicable taxes and incentives among others,” he stated.

In his own remark, the Consul-General of Germany in Lagos, Stefan Trumann described the platform as magnificent and futuristic, that would pilot the investment faculty of the country by bridging the gap between investors and the community.

“It is a right way to create the needed mutual relationship between Nigeria and its investors and nurture the future of investment opportunities in the country,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, a Nigerian professor of political economy and management expert, Pat Utomi, described the services being rendered by Linklegal as such that is desperately needed in the country considering the enormous possibilities of investment in Nigeria.

He advised Nigerians to be more receptive to investment, stressing that investment in any country brings mutual communal benefits for both investors and the host community under a win-win situation.

Utomi maintained that an unfriendly business environment has an indirect way of impoverishing the prosperity of such environment alongside other critical sectors, while explaining why some Nigerians chose to float their businesses outside the country for the fear of the unknown,

Utomi opined that Nigerian leaders must be more visionary in their governance style citing the instance of visionary leaders who were instrumental to the transformation of Dubai among the comity of nations.

A retired Managing Director/Chief Executive of UACN Property Development Company Plc, Hakeem Ogunniran in a goodwill message at the event expressed the belief that Linklegal, with the track record of its CEO will allay all fears associated with investment, including environmental security and legal protection on every investment in the country.

According to him, with the resolve of the organization to solve the problem of identifying local and credible partners and the offering of investment support, services will greatly address the issue of misinformation about investment potentials that abound in Nigeria

