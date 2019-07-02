Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has announced the appointment of principal officers of the Senate following a letter from the two leading political parties.

Senator Abdullahi Yahaya has been appointed Senate Leader, while Senator Ajayi Borrofice emerged Deputy Senate Leader.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has been announced as the Chip Whip of the upper chamber while Abdullahi Sabi emerged the Deputy Chief Whip.

Also, Senator Enyinanya Abaribe of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP emerged as Minority Leader while Senator Emmanuel Bwacha emerged Deputy Minority Leader.

More so, Senator Phillip Aduda was named Minority Chief Whip while Senator Sabi Yau emerged Deputy Minority Chief Whip.

The newly constituted lawmakers resumed on Tuesday after a two-week recess.

