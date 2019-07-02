The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, on Tuesday ordered the arrest of four drivers who violated traffic laws by driving against the traffic on Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Hamzat said that their vehicles should be impounded, while the offenders should be made to face the wrath of the law for their actions.

The deputy governor was on his way to the flag off ceremony of continuation of the reconstruction of Lagos-Badagry Expressway when he caught the drivers.

Hamzat expressed displeasure at the antics of the motorists, urging residents and road users to always obey the traffic laws.

“It is important to note that on our way, we saw a lot of vehicles facing one way.

“In the process, we stopped some of them and their excuse was that `there is no road’.

“Unfortunately, on that same road, we saw a young man that was hit by an ‘Okada’ rider who was riding against the traffic.

“That young man can be somebody’s brother, son or cousin.

“So, we cannot say because the road is in a bad shape, we will now break the law,’’ he said.

