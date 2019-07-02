The oldest person in Ireland, Mary Coyne, has been reportedly died on Monday aged 108.

The centenarian was a mother-of-two, a son Tom and daughter Pauline, as well as a grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mary, whose maiden name was Griffin, hailed from the townland of Rathbarna near Castlerea town.

Irish Times reports that Coyne was a resident of the Aras Mathair Phoil Community Nursing Unit in Castlerea, Co Roscommon. She was predeceased by her husband, Roger, some years ago.

The Roscommon native attributed her longevity to “taking life one day at a time” when interviewed by a reporter on turning 100.

She became the oldest person in Ireland following the death of Dubliner Elizabeth Dempsey last year.

She had received the centenarian medal from President Michael D. Higgins.

Her funeral mass will take place at St Patrick’s Church in Castlerea on Wednesday.

