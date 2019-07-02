Excise officers in the Indian city of Bangalore arrested a Nigerian drug peddler and his girlfriend on Monday and recovered 106 gm of cocaine from them.

The arrest came a day after another Nigerian drug peddler and his Indian girlfriend were arrested in Mumbai, the capital.

Acting on intel, the Enforcement officers of the Excise department on Monday raided a house in Nanal Nagar and arrested Divine Ebuka Suzu, 25, and his girlfriend, Toure Aminata, 27, of Ivory Coast, the Times of India reported.

“Ebuka has been operating from Bangalore and supplying cocaine to clients in Hyderabad through his agents. He has been selling cocaine for Rs 7,000 a gram,” Excise Deputy Commissioner C Vivekananda Reddy said.

Ebuka’s main associate, John Paul, a Tanzanian, brother Chima Good Luck and two others were arrested for possession of cocaine a week ago.

“With all his Hyderabad based associates in prison, Ebuka decided to deliver cocaine to his clients directly and came to the city with his friend Aminata,” Assistant Excise Superintendent N Anji Reddy said.

Ebuka confessed that his gang member, Choose, based in Brazil supplies cocaine to his Mumbai based associate, Thaga, who in turn supplies the drug to him, to sell in Bangalore and Hyderabad.

The duo will be produced before the court on Tuesday

On Sunday in Mumbai, another Nigerian and his Indian girlfriend were arrested by the Kandivali police for possession of cocaine worth Rs 1.40 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off that Andy Matin Edoji, 45, will be making a sale in Mahavira Nagar in Kandivali, PSI Suryakant Pawar and his staff laid a trap near Mahavir Nagar Kandivali west on Sunday evening and tried to stop a suspicious Volkswagen car.

While trying to do so the accused sped off with the car avoiding the cops but collided further away.

The police officials then surrounded the vehicle and then nabbed Edoji. He was in the car along with girlfriend Aaliya Sheikh, 29, when the cops caught him.

While undergoing a search of the vehicle. the police officials recovered 20 gram of cocaine worth around Rs 1.5 lakh.

“Edoji has been living in Kharghar for the last one year while Aaliya lives in Jogeshwari.

The two became acquainted via social media. She has had several cases of drug-peddling against her in Delhi and other north Indian cities,” informed a police official.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Edoji came to India on a business visa and was residing in a rented flat in Khargar area since January 2019. Aaliya, a resident of Jogeshwari, would visit high-profile pubs and clubs to seek out customers.

Edoji would then supply the drugs.

An official said that the houses of both the accused have been searched but no drugs were found.

Police have also seized the man’s passport and the Volkswagen car he was driving.

“We are investigating other aspects of the case including where he acquired the drugs from,” said the official.”Both the accused were booked under various sections of the Narcotics Act and were produced before the court today

