By Taiwo Okanlawon

Following the recent COZA pastor rape saga that set the internet on fire, a lot of other females are calling out those who sexually abused them in the past, one of such individuals is Instagram comedian Lizzy Jay popularly known as Omo Ibadan.

The Istagram sensational gathered her courage and went ahead to accuse movie director Jimoh Abiodun of molesting her.

She started out by sharing a post in which she called out a ‘ harasser, pot bellied Yoruba movie director’.

Then, in her Insta story, Lizzy Jay spilled the beans and exposed the name of the harasser to be Jimoh Abiodun. She accused Jimoh of molesting her and other girls. Then she said that he also instilled fear in the heart of many of them so that they will not talk about their unpleasant encounters with him.

Even more, the comedienne claimed that the movie director is attempting to destroy evidence by deleting their chats.

Following this, Jimoh Abiodun replied at length to the accusation. He completely denied it, and even said if Lizzy does not retract her statements, she will hear from his lawyer who will sue her for libel and file a case against her.

In spite of the threats issued out by Jimoh Abiodun, Lizzy Jay went on to drag him further. She rubbished his reaction and claimed that he was not right to say that she was accusing him out of bitterness for having being sent out of his team.

As the two continued to engage eachother on social media, the duo of Bolaji Amusan popularly known as Mr Latin, the president of the Theater Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN, and award-winning actor and movie producer, Muyiwa Ademola, have waded into the matter to resolve it.

Omo Ibadan, in her recent post promised to give honor to those who deserve it and put everything on hold and see how things turn out.

The movie director Jimoh Abiodun, also acknowledged the veterans actors for their actions.

