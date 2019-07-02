View this post on Instagram
Well, many people will not be surprised seeing this,because it is almost becoming a normal thing to be "sexualized" as a female in the industry, and even the offenders don't see sexual harassment as crimes anymore…. Trying to touch you and gaining access to you forcefully is their own way of "asking you out " This part of our world has really given some Males some kind of gut sha !!!! #saynotosexualharrassment #saynotorape #maybeweshouldstartcastratingsexualharrassers I woke up very angry, let me go back to sleep…
By Taiwo Okanlawon
Following the recent COZA pastor rape saga that set the internet on fire, a lot of other females are calling out those who sexually abused them in the past, one of such individuals is Instagram comedian Lizzy Jay popularly known as Omo Ibadan.
The Istagram sensational gathered her courage and went ahead to accuse movie director Jimoh Abiodun of molesting her.
She started out by sharing a post in which she called out a ‘ harasser, pot bellied Yoruba movie director’.
Then, in her Insta story, Lizzy Jay spilled the beans and exposed the name of the harasser to be Jimoh Abiodun. She accused Jimoh of molesting her and other girls. Then she said that he also instilled fear in the heart of many of them so that they will not talk about their unpleasant encounters with him.
Even more, the comedienne claimed that the movie director is attempting to destroy evidence by deleting their chats.
Following this, Jimoh Abiodun replied at length to the accusation. He completely denied it, and even said if Lizzy does not retract her statements, she will hear from his lawyer who will sue her for libel and file a case against her.
See his reaction below:
View this post on Instagram
@iamlizzyjay RAPE and ATTEMPT TO RAPE are two serious allegations that should never be trivialised because the real victims are out there and they need help and people's voice. Lizzy you don't have to work with me to be successful in life, neither do I have to work with you to be great. If I say I can't work with you in my team anymore, that doesn't mean you should take your bitterness to this level. You can move on my dear and you can do great. You threw all cautions to the wind and mention my name publicly in a slander. Lizzy, you have a father, you have a brother, how would you feel if someone did this to them? I've got my family and people who look up to me. I have a file on every single publications you've made with my name in it but I'll still stretch out this hand of alternative resolution, asking you to retract and apologise. NB: Anyone who I have had sexual intercourse with, WITHOUT their consent should speak up!
In spite of the threats issued out by Jimoh Abiodun, Lizzy Jay went on to drag him further. She rubbished his reaction and claimed that he was not right to say that she was accusing him out of bitterness for having being sent out of his team.
See her posts below:
View this post on Instagram
@abeyjomo you know this is no lie or fake allegations.. But what was I expecting you to say in the first place?… There are few others you've molested but they are too afraid to talk, because you've succeeded in manipulating them… Anyways, I'm not in for any social media noise anymore, let's take this thing up legally!
View this post on Instagram
Mr Abiodun Jimoh! @abeyjomo contrary to your post that you claim you said you don't want me anymore in you team.. Well that is a lie, because I LEFT YOUR TEAM MYSELF I left because I know of your atrocities, I left because I couldn't deal with your selfishness anymore! Moreover Mr AbeyJomo, I have made my name before I ever met you, so why will I ever be bitter against you? Please sir, say something else! HOW COULD I HAVE LEFT MYSELF AND BE BITTER TOWARDS YOU… for what? I've worked with many brands before I ever met you, so what is the reason for the bitterness?
As the two continued to engage eachother on social media, the duo of Bolaji Amusan popularly known as Mr Latin, the president of the Theater Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN, and award-winning actor and movie producer, Muyiwa Ademola, have waded into the matter to resolve it.
Omo Ibadan, in her recent post promised to give honor to those who deserve it and put everything on hold and see how things turn out.
Check her post:
View this post on Instagram
Two elders I respect @officialyinkaquadri @mrlatin1510 Spent considerable time with me on phone about the issue of alleged sexual molestation, my respect and regard for the elders and association will make me "calm down" on this. Issues of Rape and sexual molestation and assault is beyond personal grievances and interest. I can speak for myself, i am a strong woman whose strength and courage would not weary even in the face of intimidation and societal influence. But how about those who do not possess the same strength and courage enough to look into the eyes of evil and call it its name? How about those who do not have anyone to throw weights behind them when issues like these arise? Can't men believe for a moment that there is a relationship between men and women in which sex in whatsoever manner does not play a part? As much as i still maintain my ground that rape and sexual molestation are the zenith of inhumanity and an unforgivable desecration of a woman's body (virtue), i respect, with all sense of humility, the efforts of the elders in trying to douse the rising tension. I uphold my moral values, i am my father's daughter and i will go to any length to let you know some steps are not meant to be crossed. Nevertheless, i will give honor to those who deserve it. I will, for now, put everything on hold and see how things turn out. I appreciate everyone for their supports. And for those who derives joy from the downfall of a fellow when you're meant to support them, a big 'shame' on to you. And for those suffering these same fate in silence, fighting a battle of peace within their mind, i beseech you 'Speak', and you will have your peace. And if you don't, SHAME on you, for there are many out there waiting to draw strength from your courage. Don't deny them. TO THE ELDERS @mrlatin1510 @officialyinkaquadri I SAY THANK YOU SO MUCH, AGBA YIN A DALE O, EE PE FUN WA SIR O, EO NI DI AGBAYA O, THANK YOU SO MUCH SIRS.. @makemee_elegant_foundation @fmdestinyproduction @kehindeadeyemifilms @titijejefilms @ibrahimchatta_lordthespis thank you so much! Special thanks to @toyin_abraham @funmiawelewa @deola_oriade @shortingo007 @officialarole @asiricomedy @senolumuyiwa
The movie director Jimoh Abiodun, also acknowledged the veterans actors for their actions.
Join the conversation