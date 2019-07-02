By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Controversial former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has refused to criticise Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), saying he is a very good preacher and will surely rise again.

Busola Dakolo in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, revealed that she was raped by Pastor Fatoyinbo when she was still a member of the church as a secondary school student under 18.

Reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode commended Fatoyinbo for having the courage to step down, asking, “How many others can do that?”

“I have worshipped at COZA and whatever anyone may say about that young man, he really is a very good preacher. He also loves God! I am praying for him! He shall rise again,” he said.

According to Fani-Kayode, an Islamic cleric raped a 16-year old girl and yet no outrage was expressed on social media and no protests at the mosque.

“Why the double standard? Is it because no one knows the little girl and she comes from a poor home? Is it because she is a Muslim? Is she not a human being too?

“Now that Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo has stepped down as Pastor of COZA can we get back to RUGA?

“To show how Christians are easily manipulated, imagine their inability to rise against the wanton killing of Christians but are quick to rally concerning a rape that occurred 20 years ago, achieving the goal of distracting attention from the Ruga headline,” he said.

