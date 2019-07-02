Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court Abuja, on Tuesday, suspended judgment in a fresh suit filed by a former senator, Buruji Kashamu, seeking to stop the Federal Government from extraditing him to the U.S.

This is to stop the U.S from trying him for an alleged hard drug offence.

The Judge suspended the verdict following a fresh appeal by the plaintiff to the court to allow him re-open his case afresh.

The court adjourned judgment twice in the suit due to the heavy load work of the court.

However, the judgment was supposed to be delivered on Monday, July 1, a new counsel to Kashamu Mr. Raphael Oluyede, announced that he had filed a motion praying the court to halt delivery of judgment to allow him re-argue his case.

He said that his motion dated June 27, had been served on the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), who are the two respondents in the suit.

However, the AGF counsel Mr. Idris Ndahi denied receiving the motion.

Justice Abang consequently fixed July 5, for hearing of the motion before delivering judgment in the suit.

Kashamu had instituted three new suits against the AGF and NDLEA praying that the two respondents be prohibited by the court from arresting, detaining and extraditing him to America.

In the instant suit filed by his counsel Mr John Odubela, SAN, Kashamu argued that his fundamental right to freedom of liberty will be breached with the plan to transport him to U.S unless AGF and NDLEA are restrained from doing so.

He claimed in his originating summon that two staff of the NDLEA had alerted him of the moves by the two respondents to give effect to the extradition request of the American government against him.

However, the AGF and NDLEA in their separate responses prayed the court to dismiss the suit on various grounds.

Among others, the AGF informed the court that the senator had been abusing court process through filing of multiple suits on the same subject matter.

Counsel to AGF Mr Gazali Tijani, in his argument, had told Justice Abang that the same plaintiff had in 2013, and 2014, instituted two different cases on the same issue against the Federal Government.

He added that judgments in the two suits were delivered in 2015, by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Tijani, however, said that the two judgments of the High Court delivered in 2015, were on May 4, 2018, voided and set aside by the Court of Appeal, Lagos division.

The counsel informed the Judge that the senator had since approached the Supreme Court to challenge the decision of the

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

