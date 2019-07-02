Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has stated the readiness of the state government to strengthen farmers’ cooperatives in the State so that they could go into cottage industries.

The governor, who expressed this readiness when the leadership of the State chapter of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) visited him, also said Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) were now being processed and made available within 45 days provided the applicants submitted all required documents.

Fayemi said this in response to the AFAN President’s request for speedy processing of Certificates of occupancy, that the certificate would enable business owners, especially farmers who wanted to go into large scale farming, to assess credit facilities needed to float their business without stress.

The governor said his administration was in partnership with some agro-based companies, especially the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture to raise some seedlings for the state’s agriculture sector and some tractor producing companies.

On the training of extension officers, the governor stated that the curriculum of the newly established College of Agriculture and Technology would be tailored to accommodate training of extension officers so that the new trainees could replace retiring officers in the Public Service.

He also added that government would in a couple of years construct 700km of rural roads through the Rural Agriculture Mapping Programme (RAMP) so that it would be easier for farmers to transport their goods from their farms to the market.

Earlier, the State President of AFAN, Alagbada Adeniran had implored government to give AFAN 10 units of tractors with full implements to enable them take agriculture from its peasantry practice to mechanized agro-business.

Adeniran urged the governor to address the challenge of shortage of agriculture extension officers, saying that their service is essential to the successful implementation of agricultural policies and programmes.

