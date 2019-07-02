Ex-Big Brother Naija contestant, Cynthia Nwadiora, known as Cee-C, has been unveiled as the brand ambassador of Royal Hairs Company, a deal which comes with a brand new Mercedes Benz car.

The unveiling coincided with the Royal Hairs Lekki store reopening.

“No chess moves, always God’s grace,” said Cee-C.

“Thank you so much @royalhairs for this blessing, paid full fees on signing and now he added this car. Odogwu! Your shop will never burn. I am so grateful!!! Spartans, we have work to do.”

Cee-C also showed appreciation to Ubi Franklin saying: “So today, I Just want to send some love my brother’s way, @ubifranklintriplemg thank you for being there from day 1, even when the tide wasn’t in my favour. You stuck your neck out for me even when you didn’t have to and made many things happen for me. I know there is a lot out there right now but I choose to celebrate the good, the good you have shown to me and many others. Thank you, God bless you for me!

Reacting to Cee-C’s post, Uti Nwachukwu said: “Sometimes when all people want to do is add more negativity to your name, all you have to do is keep doing your good and keep supporting diamonds in the rough … cos guess what? Baba God will use your good Heart to Always Justify you!! Thank you @ubifranklintriplemg for standing by @ceec_official and closing the deals you have for her including the latest one #HeavenSent #NotAllSaintsArePerfect #CheersToAgoodHeart.”

