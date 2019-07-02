By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Black Stars of Ghana have beaten Guinea Bissau 2-0 to qualify for the Round of 16 in the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghana broke the deadlock on 46th minute with a goal from Jordan Ayew. The Ghanaian star finished his beautiful individual effort with a superb strike from inside the box. Jonas Mendes was just a bystander as the ball flied into the top right corner.

On 53rd minute, Guinea Bissau’s Joseph Mendes fired a brilliant shot from the edge of the box, but the effort rattled the right post! It could have been a superb goal.

Ghana doubled their lead on 72nd minute after Baba Rahman played a pass to the feet of Thomas and he shot low into the back of the net from inside the box.

Jordan Ayew blew a great chance to make it 3-0 for Ghana as he unleashed a shot from inside the box, but the effort rattled the left post.

With the victory, Ghana topped Group F with five points, the same with Cameroon, but on superior goal diference.

