African champions, Cameroon have played out a goalless draw with Benin Republic in the ongoing African Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt to reach the Round of 16.

Cameroon wasted an opportunity to have scored on 5th minute as Karl Toko Ekambi latched on to a perfect cross from the wing and produces a bullet header from around the penalty spot which went narrowly over the crossbar.

On 8th minute, Ambroise Oyongo (Cameroon) received the ball from the set piece and unleashed a strike from the edge of the box, but his effort went narrowly wide off the left post.

Cameroon continued to press and on 22nd minute, Maxim Choupo-Moting received a low pass just outside the box and unleashed a fine strike to the bottom left corner. Owolabi Kassifa pulled off a reflexive save to block his effort.

With the draw, Cameroon came second in Group F behind Ghana, having won a game and drew two.

Details later…

