The Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C) says the international boxing championship bout between Nigeria’s Germany-based Alex Rudd Ekhorowa and Egypt’s Ahmed Mustapha will hold in Benin in Nigeria.

NBB of C’s Secretary-General, Remi Aboderin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Benin that the championship belt has already arrived in Benin.

Ekhorowa will be facing Ali for the vacant lightweight Global Boxing Federation (GBF) belt.

Aboderin told NAN that the belt had already arrived in Benin to indicate that GBF has sanctioned the fight.

“And NBB of C as the local sanctioning body has also sanctioned the fight to take place in Benin.

“The board is now waiting for the promoter to contact the board for final necessary logistics for the fight,” he said.

NAN reported that the GBF championship belt arrived at the Edo Government House in Benin through a mail courier service on Thursday.

The Edo government, as one of the major sponsors, had earlier in 2018 donated a state-of-the art training equipment to Ekhorowa to enable him prepare well for the fight.

Speaking with NAN, Ekhorowa said he was more than ready for the fight.

“I know my opponent is strong, but I am more than ready to take him on, knowing that the fight is taking place in my state.

“The pressure may be much, but I won’t disappoint my fans and sponsors,” he said.

