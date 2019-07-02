A Church pastor has been caught on video kissing a woman deeply while conducting deliverance on her as church members watch in amazement.

In the video first shared by Nija Box, the pastor was seen kissing the woman as she moaned.

The incident was aid to have occurred in the Southern African country of Zambia around April, 2019.

From the video, one could see the pastor of the church giving one female member a very deep kiss. Apparently the very long kiss is meant to deliver the young lady from any spiritual bondage she’s been placed.

One strange thing in the video apart from the long kissing incident, is how a lady in a green top and black skirt purported to be the wife of the pastor was jealously watching the kissing with keen interest.

