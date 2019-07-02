The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has said that the embattled Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, was never a member of the body.

It, however, said it was saddened and disturbed by the allegations of criminal conduct and serial impropriety made against Pastor Fatoyinbo.

The PFN said it was antithetical to the tenets of Christianity and a violent breach of the trust that ought to exist between members of the congregation and a Minister of the Gospel.

President of PFN, Dr. Felix Omobude in a statement issued in Benin City said the body was shocked at the allegations that are criminal in nature.

According to Omobude, “We strongly condemn this ignoble and bastardy conduct as alleged against Pastor Fatoyinbo. Our prayers, thoughts, and support are with all those who have fallen victim as have been reported.

“PFN strongly believe in the pursuit of truth and will ensure that truth is unveiled in this whole matter and appropriate sanctions served.

“The PFN hereby warn Pentecostal Pastors who feel they can live carelessly and take undue advantage of their congregants that PFN will not shield anyone who crosses the line.

“The PFN calls on all concerned while expressing their views over this sad issue, to be peaceful and have some respect for the Kingdom.”

“Although Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo has not in the past subscribed to the PFN, we recognize that he is a Pentecostal Pastor.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

