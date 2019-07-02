Beauty entrepreneur, award-winning actress, and ex-Big Brother Nigeria Housemate, Ifu Ennada, has said being an entrepreneur might not let her marry at a time she desires.

The actress disclosed the information to her followers on Instagram while narrating how coping with business activities and her struggle to get the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) registration for her products has taken so much of her time.

She said: “Being an entrepreneur might not let me marry when I want to. The past few weeks have been very crazy for me. From trying to get my NAFDAC registration finally done (I’ve been on it since last year), managing my staff and ongoing work at my new place to not sleeping till 5/6am because I have to communicate with Manufacturers in China of a new project I’m working on and inspect the work being done for me (China is 7hrs ahead). Add that to keeping up with being a celebrity, shooting contents, attending relevant events, interviews and reading scripts…my life is not fun sometimes. Most of what I do now is not what you assign to PAs.

“Yesterday I broke down. I was crying because after months of going back and forth and thousands of dollars spent on multiple samples my new project wasn’t close to what I want. So I was crying and desperately needed a hug. Some days I forget to eat because I’m so immersed in my work.

“This is why sometimes I feel like marriage isn’t for me until I’m absolutely ready. Sometimes I imagine adding my current To Do List to having a husband and children. I’ll probably run mad and that marriage might fail because marriage is a full-time job…but God is with me. To everyone who follows @5millionaday my page for entrepreneurs, I’ll get back to posting there today.

“To everyone who supports my business @beautifuennada, I don’t take your love for granted. The money I get from my business is what I’m investing in these other projects. I’m grateful for your faith in my brand.”

