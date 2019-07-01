German sixth seed Alexander Zverev crashed out of Wimbledon in the first round on Monday, losing 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 to Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely.

Zverev, long tipped as a future Grand Slam champion, again flattered to deceive as he was outplayed by the world number 108.

Vesely goes on to play either Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay or Bosnia’s Damir Dzumhur for a place in the last 32.

In an opening day of huge upsets, Greek star, Stefanos Tsitsipas was also bundled out by Italian Thomas Fabbiano in five sets 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-7 6-3.

Fabbiano is ranked No 89 in the world, and Tsitsipas 6th. In the tournament the Greek is ranked 7th.

Earlier, Naomi Osaka, No.2 seed in the women’s singles was also defeated by Yulia Putintseva.

