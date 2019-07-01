By Taiwo Okanlawon
Award-winning journalist and Entertainment writer, Joey Akan took to social media to share his opinion on Naira Marley’s newly released song, ‘Soapy’ and according to him, It is an outrightly dumb and thrashy song.
He further described Naira Marley fans as ‘Donkeys of the Year’ for supporting a song that encourages ‘masturbation’.
Nigerians are poor and lost, desperately looking for something bigger than themselves to connect to. That's why Naira Marley had support with Yahoo; lost, disillusioned souls looking for belonging from anything higher than their status. Yahoo? No problem. . Now we have another stain on us with Ijo Soapy. Whoever designed that record, knew what they were doing. They know the base they are targeting. It is not for you sensible person with outrage. It is for those same people who supported him during his self-inflicted travails. . Marlians are a stupid bunch. A band of nitwits in the idea of foolishness. There is no boundary, no fore or afterthought. Just lost sheep without a modicum of sense or self-respect. Marlians stand for iranu. They stand for rubbish. And they stan for normalization of rubbish. . Same way Yahoo was trying to go mainstream, Marley is now pushing for normalization of public masturbation. Grown men making dick moves on dance floors is not evolution. It's degeneration. Masturbate in your homes. "Soap" isn't pop culture fodder. . Marlians: Donkey of the Year.
His post got a response from Naira Marley’s colleague and ally, Zlatan.
The indigenous rapper in his reaction said, “Na all of us be the donkey including you. Because you follow pass some marlians sef.”
