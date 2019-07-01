By Taiwo Okanlawon

Award-winning journalist and Entertainment writer, Joey Akan took to social media to share his opinion on Naira Marley’s newly released song, ‘Soapy’ and according to him, It is an outrightly dumb and thrashy song.

He further described Naira Marley fans as ‘Donkeys of the Year’ for supporting a song that encourages ‘masturbation’.

His post got a response from Naira Marley’s colleague and ally, Zlatan.

The indigenous rapper in his reaction said, “Na all of us be the donkey including you. Because you follow pass some marlians sef.”

