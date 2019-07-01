Yulia Putintseva, Kazakh tennis player of Russian origin and descent has knocked out Naomi Osaka, world number two in the Wimbledon first round, beating her 7-6 6-2.

Putintseva, who is ranked 39th in the world is 24 years-old, has thus created the first upset in the tournament.

She now holds a 3-0 career record over the Japanese.

One of those wins came on grass in Birmingham less than two weeks ago.

This is the fourth time that Osaka has failed to impress in Wimbledon. She has never gotten past the third round in the tournament and her two previous visits saw defeats to 2018 champion Angelique Kerber and five-time champion Venus Williams.

She is a two-time French Open quarterfinalist, and she achieved her career-high singles ranking of world No. 27 in February 2017.

More to follow

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

