Despite the rape allegation levelled against their pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, thousands of members of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) attended church service on Sunday.

Watch how protesters booed the COZA church members as they leave for their homes.

It is wrong to shout shame on you on innocent church members coming out of service. Religion is a personal thing between people and God. No pastor is a God. It’s the pastor that have questions to answer & not the congregation. Please be guided. Thanks. 🙏pic.twitter.com/GRlBqQHQD1 — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) June 30, 2019

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

