International Christian Concern, a platform campaigning for persecuted Christians worldwide, said US Vice President Mike Pence has offered to help Nigeria get Leah Sharibu and 110 Chibok schoolgirls in Boko Haram captivity.

The body which publishes an online news platform, ‘Persecution’, said on Monday that Pence made the offer in Washington last week when Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visited the US.

The news platform claimed Pence made the offer, without being prompted by Osinbajo.

Osinbajo, a senior pastor of the Redeemed Church, assured Pence that the government in Nigeria is doing all it can to rescue Leah Sharibu and the other girls that are still in Boko Haram captivity.

He told VP Pence that contrary to media reports, President Buhari, who is a Muslim, did not leave Leah in Boko Haram captivity because of her Christian faith.

Leah Sharibu has been in captivity since February 2018. She is the only girl, among the 110 taken from her school that was not later released, because of her faith, according to reports.

